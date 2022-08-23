Police: 2 bodies found in Wylam community Tuesday morning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after two bodies were found in the Wylam community on August 23. This is an Unclassified Death Investigation.

The bodies were found in the 500 block of Cambridge Street according to Birmingham Police.

Officers said they notified Wylam K-8 officials that they are in the area. Students and staff are safe, according to BPD.

BPD officers are on the scene of an Unclassified Death Investigation in the 500 block of Cambridge Street.



— Bhampolice (@BhamPolice) August 23, 2022

