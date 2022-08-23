LawCall
Police: 2 bodies found in Wylam community Tuesday morning

The bodies were found in the 500 block of Cambridge Street.
The bodies were found in the 500 block of Cambridge Street.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after two bodies were found in the Wylam community on August 23. This is an Unclassified Death Investigation.


embedded google search

The bodies were found in the 500 block of Cambridge Street according to Birmingham Police.

Officers said they notified Wylam K-8 officials that they are in the area. Students and staff are safe, according to BPD.

