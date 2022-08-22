Voters to head to polls in Gadsden to elect new mayor

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuesday is Election Day in Gadsden. For the first time in 16 years, citizens will elect a new mayor.

The current Mayor Sherman Guyton is not seeking reelection and seven candidates want his job.

But the mayoral race is not the only election in the city. All seven districts in the city council and the Gadsden City School Board will hold elections.

The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Michael Rodgers with the City of Gadsden says they have everything you need to know about your polling place, candidates, and sample ballots on the city’s website. He says it’s important for people to show up tomorrow and they’re offering rides to get you to the polls

“Our transportation department is slightly offering some of their routes to try to get people to access to the poll,” says Rodgers. “This is your chance to have a say in some of the races that have the most immediate impact on your life because it’s one thing to vote for president or even for governor, but this is what’s happening in your town right here. It’s your chance to vote.”

For more information on tomorrow’s race, visit here http://www.cityofgadsden.com/568/Election-Information

