University of Alabama gets grant money for electric buses

By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 9:03 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Alabama received a multi-million dollar grant to upgrade the school’s bussing system.

The University of Alabama got $7.8 million in federal transit money to replace diesel busses with busses that run on electricity.

School officials said that’s enough money to buy 8 electric busses and charging equipment that goes with it. The university is putting up another $2 million of its own money and working with Shelton State Community College to train maintenance workers on how to service the busses. This is part of a workforce development initiative to make Alabamians ready for the state’s growing electric vehicle market.

“They will not only just reduce pollution, reduce noise, be more fuel efficient, but they will also really lead to us offering electric vehicles in a campus infrastructure for public transportation,” explained Dr. Bharat Balasubramanian with University of Alabama.

Switching out nearly a quarter of Alabama’s diesel bus fleet with electric busses won’t be quick. School officials admit this process will take one and a half to two years to complete.

