Tree falls on house, car in Vestavia Hills
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC) - A tree fell on a house and a car in Vestavia Hills Monday afternoon.

It happened on Shallowford Circle around 2:00 p.m.


Captain Shane Ware with Vestavia Hills Police said no one was hurt and no one was home at the time of the accident.

In July, WBRC FOX6 News spoke with an arborist about tree health and checking trees following a storm or rainy period.

