Suspect in custody after church vandalized in Winfield

WINFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - The Winfield Police Department is investigating after they say Winfield City Family Church was vandalized.

Police were called to the church Sunday morning, August 21. When they arrived, they found the church had been broken into and was vandalized.

Police say the destruction inside the church was extensive, including one room that suffered fire damage.

Winfield PD says an arrest has been made, but that suspect has not yet been identified.

We have reached out to police for additional information and will update this story when we know more.

We received a call this morning to Winfield City Family Church. Upon arrival officers found the church had been broken... Posted by Winfield PoliceDepartment on Sunday, August 21, 2022

