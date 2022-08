HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Stevie Nicks will be performing at The Orion Amphitheater this October.

Nicks will be at The Orion on Oct. 31. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m.

