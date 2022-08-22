Senior Airman surprises family at Birmingham restaurant

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham-area Senior Airman is back home after spending a year overseas. Jordan Davis surprised his mother as soon as he got home.

Davis surprised his mom at a restaurant in Birmingham. He has been serving in South Korea.

There were lots of hugs between Airman Davis and his family, who were all happy to see each other.

