Senior Airman surprises family at Birmingham restaurant

Senior Airman surprises family
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham-area Senior Airman is back home after spending a year overseas. Jordan Davis surprised his mother as soon as he got home.

Davis surprised his mom at a restaurant in Birmingham. He has been serving in South Korea.

There were lots of hugs between Airman Davis and his family, who were all happy to see each other.

