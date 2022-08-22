LawCall
Reward offered in man shot to death in front of young daughter

Bessemer Police say in a social media post, Ricky Hamrick’s family is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for shooting and killing him.(MGN)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - The family of a man who was shot and killed in Bessemer while selling two handguns is asking for help.

Bessemer Police say in a social media post, Ricky Hamrick’s family is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for shooting and killing him.

Hamrick was sitting in a parked car when he was shot and killed in front of his 8-year-old daughter on July 24 in the 1300 block of 6th Avenue in Bessemer. Investigators believe he was shot and killed by the people buying the guns.

You may remain anonymous if your information leads to their conviction.

Anyone with information about Hamrick’s death is asked to call the Bessemer Police Department at 205-425-2411, 205-481-4366 or the TipLine at 205-428-3541.

