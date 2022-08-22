Pelham Travelodge closed; Pelham City leaders issue Declaration of Emergency

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Pelham Mayor Gary Waters issued a Declaration of Emergency for the Travelodge on Oak Mountain Circle on Monday, August 22, 2022.

The emergency orders the Travelodge to immediately close until further notice.

The order says the “premises is not and cannot be rendered fit for commercial use in its present state, and as such, would pose a continuous and ongoing threat to health, safety, and welfare of any persons entering therein were it to remain open or allowed to continue operations in its present state of violation and disrepair.”

An inspection was conducted on August 12, 2022, when the City of Pelham Fire Marshal ordered an emergency closure pending further investigation and inspection.

Pelham City officials said following a visit on August 15, 2022, the Fire Marshal and Building Official found multiple “violations of codes and ordinances, dangerous conditions, structural issues, and threats to the health, safety, and welfare of the occupants, employees, or other citizens.”

City leaders said the Travelodge owner was notified of the findings.

The Pelham City Council will discuss the emergency closure at their next meeting.

You can read the full Declaration below:

