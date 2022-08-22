Pelham City Hall renovation updates

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Pelham continues to grow, and city leaders say it’s time for updates to its city hall.

A little background on this project: the renovation was almost a tear-down, but city council decided to make improvements allowing city hall to stay in the same location and save money.

The council was able to take out a bond and use money from their cash reserve balance to fund the project.

Inside, the entire building floor plan and layout have changed creating better space for public gatherings and meetings.

The new council chambers will be downstairs where the old Pelham Fire Station bay used to be.

Pelham city manager Gretchen DiFante said the goal for the new building is to be a welcoming and open space.

“This lobby that you see right here is going to on one side will be your finance area where you will be able to get a business license but then behind me is going to be your permitting area,” DiFante said. “In the past before this building you had to go to one building to get your business license and then another building to get your permit, what we are really trying to create here is a one stop shop.”

This entire project will take less than a year.

The decision was made in January to renovate, and work should be done in December.

