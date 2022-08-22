McCalla man killed in crash on I-65 in Gardendale

GARDENDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - A 50-year-old man from McCalla has been identified as the person killed in a crash on I-65 North in Gardendale, August 19.

James Louis Haynie was the driver and only person in a Jeep traveling north on I-65 near Fieldstown Road when it was hit from behind by another vehicle, causing the Jeep to roll over. Haynie was ejected from the vehicle, according to State Troopers.

