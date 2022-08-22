Man charged in Jacksonville shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jacksonville Police Department has made an arrest in a deadly shooting that happened August 21.

According to a Facebook post, officers went to the 1500 block of Rochester Road SE. around 10:30 p.m. on a domestic disturbance call.

They found a man who had been shot inside the home. He has been identified as 25-year-old Trenton Medders of Ohatchee.

Justin Racca, 25, of Jacksonville is charged with Manslaughter.

“This is an isolated incident; there is no imminent danger to the public,” said Jacksonville police Chief Marcus Wood. “These types of incidents don’t occur frequently in our community, but the officers and staff of the Jacksonville Police Department stand ready to respond to any disturbances that may occur.”

