LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Inflation has more Americans relying on credit cards, according to CFPB

Inflation has more Americans relying on credit cards. You may be racking up more debt because...
Inflation has more Americans relying on credit cards. You may be racking up more debt because of interest rates.(WBRC)
By Josh Gauntt
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 9:03 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Inflation has more Americans relying on credit cards, and you may be racking up more debt because of higher interest rates.

A credit card with a balance of $5,000 could have an extra $1,000 in interest payments over a year, according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. The CFPB expects more people to rely on credit cards to pay for essentials in the coming months due to inflation.

Some good advice is to find out how much interest you are currently paying. You can call your credit card issuer to see if you’d be eligible for a lower interest rate.

Personal finance expert Sara Rathner with NerdWallet says if you have a high interest credit card, find a way to tackle that interest.

“This has the potential to cost you hundreds or even thousands of dollars a year, depending on how much debt you have. And think about all the other things you could do with that money, all the other bills that you could pay and other debt you could avoid because you don’t have hundreds of dollars’ worth of interest,” Rathner said.

Tackling that debt may be daunting. The Balance website offers 10 tips to avoid credit card debt like building up a safety net or emergency fund and always remember to pay credit cards on time. If not, you’ll get hit with late fees.

You can find more ways to avoid credit card debt by clicking here.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Possible changes to Alabama's graduation requirements
Alabama looks to change high school graduation requirements
Birmingham Fire and Rescue crews are on the scene of a scrap yard fire at 1900 Vanderbilt Rd.
Birmingham Fire crews battling scrap yard fire
homicide investigation on Francis Place Southwest
Man found shot to death in home Saturday night
Ebony Washington, a pregnant mother of three, was handcuffed, had a gun pointed at her and...
Deputy resigns after traffic stop that pregnant mother calls terrifying
Questions remain surrounding the three hour delay from when Joe Nathan James was scheduled to...
Journalist describes what she saw during Joe Nathan James’ private autopsy

Latest News

Suspect in custody after church vandalized in Winfield
Birmingham Fire and Rescue responds to an apartment fire in the 7700 block of Rugby Avenue.
Crews respond to apartment fire in Birmingham
homicide investigation on Francis Place Southwest
Man found shot to death in home Saturday night
Captured Men Honored At Ukrainian Freedom Festival
Captured Men Honored At Ukrainian Freedom Festival