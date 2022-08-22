Food Bank says it already hit gas budget for the year, needs your help

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Inflation is impacting everyone, including the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama.

So much so, that it has already hit its gas budget for the year.

We still have a little over four months left in the year, and the food bank only has about $5,000 left to fuel all of its trucks.

“This time last year, we had spent about $40,000 on gas and this year, we’ve spent $75,000 on gas. So, we only have $80,000 in our budget for the year, so we’ve got four more months left to try to keep those prices down,” said Interim Executive Director for the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama, Nicole Williams.

Williams says it’s a challenge because cutting back would mean serving less people.

She says that’s not an option, because all nine trucks are needed every day.

“It’s very important. More than 40% of our food comes from retail reclamation that we pick up from grocery stores. So, it’s very important to us to make sure our trucks are maintained, and they have fuel to stay on the road to get that food to us so that we can get it to our neighbors who need it,” Williams explained.

The Food Bank has had its fair share of struggles this year with supply chain issues and some federal funding drying up.

Williams says they’re working harder to ensure our neighbors don’t go without.

“The Food Bank is making sure that we’re getting food from all different sources. So, we have increased our retail reclamation, which is food that we get directly from grocery stores because unfortunately, some of our other funding and food that we get through the USDA has diminished a bit this year,” Williams said.

That’s why the Food Bank needs your help.

“We would be looking for donations from the community. We’re happy to have them and really just to help us cover those fuel costs through the end of the year. It would be greatly appreciated,” Williams said.

If you’d like to donate to the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama, or if you’re in need of food, visit their website here.

