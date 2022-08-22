First Alert for showers and cooler temperatures Monday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Monday everyone! Today might be a good day to grab the umbrella and the rain gear. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing a cloudy sky with scattered showers moving in from Mississippi. The good news is that most of the rain is light, but it will still create slick roadways and reduce visibility a bit. Rain will likely develop and move in from the west and push to the east throughout the day. Temperatures this morning are mostly in the lower 70s. Patchy fog can’t be ruled out. Visibility could be reduced to a quarter of a mile or less. Any fog that develops this morning should be out of here by 10 AM. Our latest weather models show mostly spotty areas of light rain throughout the morning and into the afternoon hours. We may see drier conditions by this evening across Central Alabama. With overcast conditions and spotty off and on showers today, temperatures will end up well below average. Several models keep us in the mid to upper 70s this afternoon. If we see less rain and some sunshine, some locations could warm into the lower 80s. Winds today will be from the west at 5-10 mph. Rain chance today at 70%. If you plan on being out this evening, temperatures will likely remain in the 70s with cloudy conditions. Isolated showers will remain possible, especially for areas south of I-20.

Next Big Thing: The big story this week is the wet pattern taking place across the entire Southeast. Several disturbances are forecast to develop to the west and spread eastward throughout the upcoming week. We will have several opportunities to see rounds of rain and maybe a few embedded thunderstorms. Our weather models continue to show different solutions. GFS model is drier while the European model is showing higher rainfall totals across our area. I think the big story will be the potential to see rainy conditions that could result in flooding. The greatest threat for flooding this week will likely occur across west Alabama. Rainfall totals could easily add up around 2-4 inches with higher totals possible along the Mississippi/Alabama border. It would not surprise me if some locations in west Alabama record over four inches of rain over the next five days. Just remember to never drive through flooded areas and to monitor the WBRC First Alert Weather App. Turn around, don’t drown!

Rain Chances and Temperatures this Week: Rain chances Tuesday through Thursday are around 60%. We may have to bump up the rain chances Wednesday and Thursday if an area of low pressure stalls across Mississippi and Alabama. Morning temperatures each day will likely end up in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Each morning could produce patchy fog across the area thanks to the combination of a muggy air mass and light winds. Afternoon high temperatures will likely remain below average. We are forecasting highs in the low to mid 80s Tuesday through Thursday. We may end up slightly warmer by the end of the week as rain chances begin to lower. Highs could climb into the mid to upper 80s by Friday and Saturday with rain chances around 30-40%.

Weekend Forecast: The upcoming weekend does not look like a washout at this point in time. We will end up with a partly cloudy to partly sunny sky Saturday and Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Rain chances around 30-40%. It’ll remain muggy, so the heat index could climb into the low to mid 90s over the weekend. A few storms that develop over the weekend could become strong, but the severe threat appears low.

Tropical Update: The National Hurricane Center is watching a tropical wave located a few hundred miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands in the eastern Atlantic Ocean. It has a 20% chance to develop into a tropical depression or storm in the next five days. It is forecast to move to the west and will need to be monitored by the end of the week for parts of the Lesser Antilles. Some models show this wave developing. No signs if it will impact the United States at this time. The remainder of the Atlantic, Caribbean, and Gulf of Mexico remain quiet. Hurricane season peaks in September and ends on November 30th.

