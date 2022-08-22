Cullman woman killed in wreck on Hwy 69

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A Cullman woman died in a multi-vehicle crash August 20 on Highway 69 near the 251 mile marker.

State Troopers have identified the victim as Savannah D. Hamilton. She was 25.

Hamilton was killed when the 2015 Hyundai Sonata she was driving hit a 2014 Nissan Sentra. After the initial collision, the Hyundai then collided head-on with a 2020 Ford Edge, according to ALEA.

Hamilton died at the scene.

Two people in the Ford Edge were taken to Cullman Regional Medical Center for treatment. The person in the Sentra was not hurt.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.