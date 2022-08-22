LawCall
Cullman woman killed in wreck on Hwy 69

State Troopers have identified the victim as Savannah D. Hamilton. She was 25.
State Troopers have identified the victim as Savannah D. Hamilton. She was 25.(MGN)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A Cullman woman died in a multi-vehicle crash August 20 on Highway 69 near the 251 mile marker.

Hamilton was killed when the 2015 Hyundai Sonata she was driving hit a 2014 Nissan Sentra. After the initial collision, the Hyundai then collided head-on with a 2020 Ford Edge, according to ALEA.

Hamilton died at the scene.

Two people in the Ford Edge were taken to Cullman Regional Medical Center for treatment. The person in the Sentra was not hurt.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

