LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Crowds line the streets for Slutty Vegan grand opening

By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The long-awaited grand-opening of Slutty Vegan arrived Sunday and the city turned out in a show of support.

The Atlanta based vegan restaurant announced plans to expand to Birmingham back in 2020 and after a sold-out food truck event and a ribbon cutting to announce the new Woodlawn location, the opening this weekend was the culmination of more than a year of steady buzz.

“It feels good to be a black woman in business right now,” said, Pinky Cole CEO and Founder of Slutty Vegan ATL. “We are representing black excellence and will continue to do so as we bring Slutty Vegan to Birmingham.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

homicide investigation on Francis Place Southwest
UPDATE: Man found shot to death in home Saturday night identified
Ebony Washington, a pregnant mother of three, was handcuffed, had a gun pointed at her and...
Deputy resigns after traffic stop that pregnant mother calls terrifying
Possible changes to Alabama's graduation requirements
Alabama looks to change high school graduation requirements
Cornelius Olive, 79, was shot and killed while walking his granddaughter’s dog outside his...
Grandfather, 79, killed walking dog; police name person of interest
Shirley Johnson, 69, was killed when three dogs attacked her while she was walking home from...
Woman, 69, fatally mauled by 3 dogs while walking home

Latest News

A 50-year-old man from McCalla has been identified as the person killed in a crash on I-65...
McCalla man killed in crash on I-65 in Gardendale
homicide investigation on Francis Place Southwest
UPDATE: Man found shot to death in home Saturday night identified
Jamari Smith was shot and killed in Birmingham Saturday,
Man, 22, shot and killed in Birmingham Saturday
New Storm Shelter For Tarrant
City of Tarrant to receive its first storm shelter