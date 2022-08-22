Crowds line the streets for Slutty Vegan grand opening

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The long-awaited grand-opening of Slutty Vegan arrived Sunday and the city turned out in a show of support.

The Atlanta based vegan restaurant announced plans to expand to Birmingham back in 2020 and after a sold-out food truck event and a ribbon cutting to announce the new Woodlawn location, the opening this weekend was the culmination of more than a year of steady buzz.

“It feels good to be a black woman in business right now,” said, Pinky Cole CEO and Founder of Slutty Vegan ATL. “We are representing black excellence and will continue to do so as we bring Slutty Vegan to Birmingham.

