Crews respond to apartment fire in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service crews were called to an apartment building fire Sunday evening.

Officials say they were called to the 7700 block of Rugby Avenue to a building with smoke showing.

We’re told there were no injuries in the incident. The fire was quickly under control.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue responds to an apartment fire in the 7700 block of Rugby Avenue. (Birmingham Fire & Rescue)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.