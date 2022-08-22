LawCall
Crews respond to apartment fire in Birmingham

Birmingham Fire and Rescue responds to an apartment fire in the 7700 block of Rugby Avenue.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service crews were called to an apartment building fire Sunday evening.

Officials say they were called to the 7700 block of Rugby Avenue to a building with smoke showing.

We’re told there were no injuries in the incident. The fire was quickly under control.

