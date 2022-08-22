City of Tarrant to receive its first storm shelter

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Board of Commissioners recently voted on a resolution that will fund the construction of a storm shelter in the city of Tarrant. This will be the first storm shelter in the city.

There are currently 41 shelter in Jefferson County. Jim St. John with Jefferson County Emergency Management said having a shelter in your community gets everyone to safety quicker in the event of an emergency.

“Community storm shelters are great things, but there’s not that many in the county. Not enough to accommodate everyone in the county. So people need to know there own safe place because if they are located too far from a community storm shelter they need to find a safe place in there home or close to your home.”

The commission will now start looking for an architect and location for the new shelter.

