LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

City of Tarrant to receive its first storm shelter

By Gillian Brooks
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 9:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Board of Commissioners recently voted on a resolution that will fund the construction of a storm shelter in the city of Tarrant. This will be the first storm shelter in the city.


make your own map google

There are currently 41 shelter in Jefferson County. Jim St. John with Jefferson County Emergency Management said having a shelter in your community gets everyone to safety quicker in the event of an emergency.

“Community storm shelters are great things, but there’s not that many in the county. Not enough to accommodate everyone in the county. So people need to know there own safe place because if they are located too far from a community storm shelter they need to find a safe place in there home or close to your home.”

The commission will now start looking for an architect and location for the new shelter.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

homicide investigation on Francis Place Southwest
UPDATE: Man found shot to death in home Saturday night identified
Ebony Washington, a pregnant mother of three, was handcuffed, had a gun pointed at her and...
Deputy resigns after traffic stop that pregnant mother calls terrifying
Possible changes to Alabama's graduation requirements
Alabama looks to change high school graduation requirements
Cornelius Olive, 79, was shot and killed while walking his granddaughter’s dog outside his...
Grandfather, 79, killed walking dog; police name person of interest
Shirley Johnson, 69, was killed when three dogs attacked her while she was walking home from...
Woman, 69, fatally mauled by 3 dogs while walking home

Latest News

Slutty Vegan grand opening in Woodlawn
Crowds line the streets for Slutty Vegan grand opening
A 50-year-old man from McCalla has been identified as the person killed in a crash on I-65...
McCalla man killed in crash on I-65 in Gardendale
homicide investigation on Francis Place Southwest
UPDATE: Man found shot to death in home Saturday night identified
Jamari Smith was shot and killed in Birmingham Saturday,
Man, 22, shot and killed in Birmingham Saturday