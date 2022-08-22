Chef Jonathan Harrison: Peach Caprese

Ingredients:

Seven peaches, cut into wedges

3 packages mini marinated mozzarella

1/2 cup torn basil

1/4 cup torn mint

1/2 lemon

Salt and pepper

Balsamic glaze

Combine peaches, cheese and herbs. Squeeze lemon over salad and season to taste. Dress with as much balsamic glaze as desired and enjoy.

Lemon Rosemary Chicken Thighs:

5-6 bone-in-skin-on chicken thighs

2-3 lemons

8 sprigs rosemary

Salt and pepper

1/2 cup white wine

1/4 cup cold cubed butter

Directions:

Salt the chicken thighs and start them skin side down in a cold pan. Strip four of the 8 rosemary sprigs and cut lemons in half .When the chicken skin is golden brown, should take about 10-12 minutes, flip them over and sprinkle with rosemary and place lemons cut side down in the pan.

Roast in oven at 425 for 25 minutes or when the chicken has reached an internal temp of 165.

When chicken is done pull from oven and place on a plate to rest. Deglaze pan with white wine and reduce by half. Turn off heat and add butter, stirring until it is melted in. Spoon sauce over chicken and enjoy.

