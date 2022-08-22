LawCall
Alabama Aerospace and Aviation High School welcomes students on inaugural first day of school

The Alabama Aerospace and Aviation High School in Bessemer.
The Alabama Aerospace and Aviation High School in Bessemer.(WBRC)
By Gillian Brooks
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Aerospace and Aviation High School welcomed students for the first time Monday.

The free public charter school in Bessemer has been in the planning stages for almost three years.


“It’s more exciting I think for the students in the community for the promises we made to really really create an opportunity to create that pathway to the aerospace and aviation community,” said Founder and CEO, Ruben Morris.

Morris said the school will prepare students for a career in aviation but it’s a STEM school at it’s core.

“We’re just adding to the educational ecosystem that’s already here. There are so many amazing educators and students that are already in the Bessemer community to be ready to jump in and roll our sleeves up and get to work here is super super exciting.”

The school is operating out of The Foundation of Life Church currently while a brand new campus is being built.

Right now, more than 100 9th and 10th graders are enrolled. Registration is open until the middle of September.

