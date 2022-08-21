LawCall
State Rep. Larry Selders charged with DWI; troopers say he was doing burnouts

Larry Selders
Larry Selders(Louisiana State Police)
By Kamren Phillips
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Louisiana state representative was arrested for DWI on Sunday, Aug. 21, according to Louisiana State Police.

LSP reported Larry Selders, 40, of Baton Rouge, was charged with driving while impaired (1st offense), reckless operation, and driving under suspension.

Reports show Selders was seen driving at a high speed, producing a burnout with his vehicle on E Boyd Drive near LSU around 2 a.m. Sunday.

Selders was driving a 2018 Dodge Challenger East, troopers said.

According to reports, troopers suspected impairment and gave Selders a series of standardized field sobriety tests. He was then taken to the LSU Police Department for a chemical breath test, which came back over the legal limit, according to investigators.

Selders was taken to the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison to be fingerprinted and was released on a summons, officials said.

On Sunday night, Selders posted a statement to social media regarding the matter.

No other information has been given at this time.

