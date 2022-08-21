LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office providing SROs for Vincent schools

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office placed two full-time SROs within Vincent schools.
The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office placed two full-time SROs within Vincent schools.(WBRC)
By Lauren Harksen
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VINCENT, Ala. (WBRC) - The Vincent City Council voted to temporarily dissolve their police department this week, after racial text messages surfaced.

At Thursday’s town hall meeting, many residents voiced concerns about keeping students safe, unsure of what the decision means for school resource officers.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office stepped in to provide coverage for Vincent since the police chief and assistant police chief were suspended. This includes at their schools.

Maj. Clay Hammac with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says they weren’t going to leave the Vincent students, teachers, and faculty without protection. As soon as they learned the Vincent Police Department couldn’t meet the need this fall, he says they immediately put two full-time SROs within the schools.

Hammac says this was a priority so Vincent residents could feel comfortable and safe while learning and teaching.

“Our parents, our students and teachers can rest easy in knowing these professionals -- they take their job very serious,” he explained. “They’re very passionate about their work. Not just the enforcement aspect, but that opportunity to invest in a younger generation, that opportunity to build relationships with younger students and even their families.”

Between now and the time the Shelby County law enforcement contract is official, Maj. Hammac says they will continue covering Vincent so the residents won’t be without coverage.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The video shared on TikTok shows the pastor describing his congregation on Aug. 7 as “poor,...
‘Poor, broke, busted and disgusted’: Pastor berates congregation for not getting him luxury gift
Birmingham Fire and Rescue crews are on the scene of a scrap yard fire at 1900 Vanderbilt Rd.
Birmingham Fire crews battling scrap yard fire
Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division will continue...
Crash closes lanes of I-65 NB near mile marker 271
Possible changes to Alabama's graduation requirements
Alabama looks to change high school graduation requirements
Front car line will begin at 11:50. Please make sure your child's teacher is aware of any...
Oneonta City Schools dismissing at noon Friday

Latest News

Andy Huynh and Alex Drueke were captured while assisting Ukrainians in during war.
Families of captives staying positive at Ukrainian Freedom Festival
Police are searching for a suspect after a shooting at the Buckland Hills Mall on Friday.
Police seek suspect in Manchester mall shooting
In a social media post, Sheriff Billy J. Murray said the sheriff’s office received information...
1 arrested after threat investigation at Ashville High School
Jamari Smith was shot and killed in Birmingham Saturday,
Man, 22, shot and killed in Birmingham Saturday