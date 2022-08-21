Shelby County Sheriff’s Office providing SROs for Vincent schools

VINCENT, Ala. (WBRC) - The Vincent City Council voted to temporarily dissolve their police department this week, after racial text messages surfaced.

At Thursday’s town hall meeting, many residents voiced concerns about keeping students safe, unsure of what the decision means for school resource officers.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office stepped in to provide coverage for Vincent since the police chief and assistant police chief were suspended. This includes at their schools.

Maj. Clay Hammac with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says they weren’t going to leave the Vincent students, teachers, and faculty without protection. As soon as they learned the Vincent Police Department couldn’t meet the need this fall, he says they immediately put two full-time SROs within the schools.

Hammac says this was a priority so Vincent residents could feel comfortable and safe while learning and teaching.

“Our parents, our students and teachers can rest easy in knowing these professionals -- they take their job very serious,” he explained. “They’re very passionate about their work. Not just the enforcement aspect, but that opportunity to invest in a younger generation, that opportunity to build relationships with younger students and even their families.”

Between now and the time the Shelby County law enforcement contract is official, Maj. Hammac says they will continue covering Vincent so the residents won’t be without coverage.

