Man found shot to death in home Saturday night

Birmingham Police are investigating a homicide in the 500 block of Francis Place Southwest.
Birmingham Police are investigating a homicide in the 500 block of Francis Place Southwest.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 11:53 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating a homicide in the 500 block of Francis Place Southwest.

Around 8:42 p.m., officers from the West Precinct  were dispatched to the location on a ShotSpotter alert of one round fired. Police say a man was found shot to death in the front room of a home.

No arrest has been made.

If there is anyone who has information pertaining to the case, please contact the B.P.D. Homicide Unit @ 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers @ 205-254-7777.



