Kids Win Fishing Tournament at The Wharf benefits Make-A-Wish Alabama

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) - It was a fishing tournament for kids to benefit kids.

The Kids Win Fishing Tournament returned to The Wharf in Orange Beach Saturday for the second year. The event benefited Make-A-Wish Alabama, which grants wishes for critically-ill children across the state.

The fishing began Friday and FOX10 was there as they weighed in all the big catches!

Valerie Cunningham with Make-A-Wish Alabama said, “We’ve got a little boy named Colin who is 5 years old and he’s participating in the fishing tournament. And he’s a Wish Kid and his wish is for an above-the-ground pool. And we are excited to let him know his wish is going to come true all because of The Wharf and their partnership.”

In this tournament, every child kid was a winner, receiving a trophy, medal and other prizes.

The event was made possible by numerous partnerships, including Rouses Markets.

