FIRST ALERT: Humid, rainy conditions likely to continue

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Humid conditions continue this morning although the heavy rain has moved east for now. Some areas of patchy fog are occurring with rain and scattered to numerous thunderstorms expected to develop again today as an area of low pressure continues shifting east. Afternoon highs will again be a few degrees below normal, generally around 85 in most areas with very humid conditions continuing.

8/21/22 weather (WBRC)

A few strong to severe thunderstorms are possible across portions of North Central Alabama this afternoon and evening. Damaging wind gusts are the primary threat. Periods of heavy rainfall are possible Tuesday through Thursday as several rounds of showers and thunderstorms are forecast to move through Central Alabama. Flash flooding could result.

8/21/22 weather (WBRC)

Rain chances remain elevated through at least Thursday as the area remains in a wet weather pattern. A front will approach North Alabama by tomorrow night with tropical moisture lingering ahead of the front resulting in scattered-to-numerous showers and thunderstorms with the below normal temperature pattern continuing through at least mid-week.

Meanwhile, The National Hurricane Center says no further development is expected with the tropical system to the south which has now moved inland over South Texas. However, a tropical wave located between the west coast of Africa and the Cabo Verde Islands is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Environmental conditions are expected to be marginally conducive for gradual development of this system while it moves westward to northwestward at 15 to 20 mph across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic during the early to middle part of next week. The NHC says there is a 20% chance for development over the next five days.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.