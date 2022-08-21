LawCall
DPS trooper crashes on the freeway to stop a wrong-way driver in Tempe

Isaiah Luis Llanos was later booked into jail on DUI and assault charges.
Isaiah Luis Llanos was later booked into jail on DUI and assault charges.
By Peter Valencia
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- An Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper made a bold and courageous decision to stop a wrong-way driver who was driving on the Loop 101 in Tempe early Sunday morning.

According to DPS, around 2 a.m., a trooper spotted the driver of a red Cadillac, later identified as 22-year-old Isaiah Luis Llanos, heading south in the northbound lanes of the Loop 101 between Guadalupe and Baseline roads. Making a split-second decision, the trooper intercepted using his unmarked SUV, crashing head-on to bring the vehicle to a stop. Video from the scene showed front-end damage on both vehicles.

Investigators said Llanos is believed to have been driving under the influence. Both he and the trooper were taken to the hospital for some minor injuries. Llanos was later booked into jail on DUI and assault charges. DPS has not yet identified the name of the trooper involved. The investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

