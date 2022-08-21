1 arrested after threat investigation at Ashville High School

ST CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office says a male juvenile is in custody after a threat investigation at Ashville High School.

In a social media post, Sheriff Billy J. Murray said the sheriff’s office received information Saturday about a possible threat of violence made to the school.

The St. Clair County Criminal Investigation Division began an immediate investigation into the threats. Investigators notified the St. Clair County Board of Education of their findings and took the child into custody.

He was taken to the Coosa Valley Detention Center.

