Vincent residents react after city council meeting

VINCENT, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Vincent gathered Thursday night to express their opinions about the recent incident involving members of the police department sending racist text messages.

Many of the Vincent residents we spoke with say they felt heard during last night’s meeting when the council voted to temporarily dissolve the police department.

“It was a very profound and interesting meeting,” said Kelley.

Yumato Kelley has lived in Vincent since the 1970′s and she says right now this community should be about all people.

“Last night, they decided the city council and the mayor for us to allow Shelby County to come in to serve and protect the citizens of Vincent,” Kelley said. “Until they are able to put back in place a police department for Vincent.”

While nothing is official, many people are on board with that decision like resident Erica Kelley.

“I think it will be a great change to bring in some police officers who are actually true on the oath they took to protect and serve everyone in the community,” Kelley said.

Another resident, Sesalie Weatherly, said you need to know everything about the people that you are hiring.

“It’s going to take time. Some people are impatient and they want things to happen right then, and you can’t expect things to happen right then if you want them to be done the right way,” Weatherly said. “Patience is everything.”

Many residents say they don’t care how long it takes as long as the council and mayor are proactive with finding the right people for the job.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.