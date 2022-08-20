LawCall
Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting in Bay Minette

The Bay Minette police officer has been placed on administrative leave
(WCAX)
By WALA Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - One person is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Bay Minette Saturday morning, according to authorities.

Officers converged on the scene on Lower Street in the Douglasville community. Authorities said the incident began shortly before 10:30 a.m. when a Bay Minette police officer conducted a traffic stop. The officer asked the driver of the vehicle, identified as Otis French Jr., to exit the vehicle so the officer could show him the equipment violation and issue French a warning for the violation.

The preliminary investigation indicates that after French got out of the vehicle, he wouldn’t comply with the officer’s instructions and became combative, leading to a struggle, officials said. The officer was pushed to the ground and French fled. The officer caught up with him and tried use a stun gun on him, but it was ineffective and they fought again, authorities said. After the men fell to the ground, French wrestled the stun gun away from the officer and used it on him. The officer then shot French, according to authorities.

French was taken to a local hospital where he died.

The officer was treated for minor injuries and released. He has been placed on administrative leave until the investigation has been completed.

The Baldwin County Major Crimes Unit is reviewing the incident at the request of the Bay Minette Police Department and expects to remain on the scene for several hours.

This is a developing story. FOX10 will have more details as they become available.

