Student describes Chesterfield Co. bus crash that injured 8

CHESTERFIELD CO., S.C. (WBTV) - A school bus crash left eight students injured Friday afternoon in Chesterfield County, S.C.

The wreck happened just days after school started for the district. Around 4 p.m., the bus rolled over at McCaskill Road near Angelus Road.

The students were from New Heights Middle and Jefferson Elementary schools.

Ashley Cobb says her daughter Kylee, was on the bus.

“Next thing we know, boom. Then we tip over and everybody falls.”

Kylee, only 11 years old, was one of 24 kids on a Chesterfield County school bus.

The students struggled to get out.

“We saw the bus smoking. And we were trying to get out the exit and we kept pushing it and pushing it and pushing it and then it finally got open,” Kaylee said.

The school district says kids were rushed to the hospital.

“There was a little girl with a neck brace on and something bracing her back,” she said.

“I asked Kylee I was like was she going fast or what? And she was like, ‘No, mama, she was going slow but the road was so slippery, you could feel the bus sliding around.’”

After the crash -- it’s the county Kylee’s mom blames. She says the muddy, slippery roads are hard to navigate -- especially when it was pouring rain all morning.

But now -- all thoughts are with the kids who were hurt.

“My heart goes out to them. It could’ve been a lot worse though,” Ashley said. “It could’ve been a lot, lot worse.”

