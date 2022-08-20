No one hurt after small plane crashes in Tuscaloosa Co.

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A small plane crashed in Tuscaloosa County Saturday afternoon.

A social media post by the Carroll’s Creek Fire Protection District said the crash happened on Wint Dunn Road in the Wiley community.

Two people were on board. No injuries were reported.

