Montgomery spa bus pampers young girls, brings the party to you

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A woman inspired by her love for helping children has started a mobile business in Montgomery.

Taurus Daniels owns the Pretty & Pampered Spa Bus, which caters to little girls ages three to 12.

“We do the pedicures, and manicures and the edible facials,” Daniels said.

The fun doesn’t stop there for the girls. Daniels adds they will also have a dance party with their songs of choice and “a lemonade toast for the birthday girl.”

Daniels began the business during the pandemic, saying it was not an easy start locating the resources needed.

“These buses are hard to come by in this area,” she said. “I had to do some researching and try to find myself a bus.”

The business owner has worked eight birthday parties between central Alabama and west Georgia.

Daniels plans to continue hosting birthday parties for young girls, but she also anticipates branching out to cater to adult women.

“Later in the future, I would like to expand to other themes with the bus to school where it’s like having parties for moms like moms stay or like a bachelorette party,” she said.

You can book a birthday party for girls here.

