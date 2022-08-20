LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Montgomery spa bus pampers young girls, brings the party to you

Pretty and Pampered Spa Bus for little girls is the second of its kind in the state of Alabama.
Pretty and Pampered Spa Bus for little girls is the second of its kind in the state of Alabama.(Monae Stevens (WSFA 12 News))
By Monae Stevens
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A woman inspired by her love for helping children has started a mobile business in Montgomery.

Taurus Daniels owns the Pretty & Pampered Spa Bus, which caters to little girls ages three to 12.

“We do the pedicures, and manicures and the edible facials,” Daniels said.

The fun doesn’t stop there for the girls. Daniels adds they will also have a dance party with their songs of choice and “a lemonade toast for the birthday girl.”

Daniels began the business during the pandemic, saying it was not an easy start locating the resources needed.

“These buses are hard to come by in this area,” she said. “I had to do some researching and try to find myself a bus.”

The business owner has worked eight birthday parties between central Alabama and west Georgia.

Daniels plans to continue hosting birthday parties for young girls, but she also anticipates branching out to cater to adult women.

“Later in the future, I would like to expand to other themes with the bus to school where it’s like having parties for moms like moms stay or like a bachelorette party,” she said.

You can book a birthday party for girls here.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The video shared on TikTok shows the pastor describing his congregation on Aug. 7 as “poor,...
‘Poor, broke, busted and disgusted’: Pastor berates congregation for not getting him luxury gift
Birmingham Fire and Rescue crews are on the scene of a scrap yard fire at 1900 Vanderbilt Rd.
Birmingham Fire crews battling scrap yard fire
Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division will continue...
Crash closes lanes of I-65 NB near mile marker 271
Possible changes to Alabama's graduation requirements
Alabama looks to change high school graduation requirements
Front car line will begin at 11:50. Please make sure your child's teacher is aware of any...
Oneonta City Schools dismissing at noon Friday

Latest News

In a social media post, Sheriff Billy J. Murray said the sheriff’s office received information...
1 arrested after threat investigation at Ashville High School
Jamari Smith was shot and killed in Birmingham Saturday,
Man, 22, shot and killed in Birmingham Saturday
Buckland Hills Mall scene - WFSB
27-year-old Loss Prevention Officer shot during Macy’s shoplifting incident at Buckland Hills Mall
Birmingham Fire and Rescue crews are on the scene of a scrap yard fire at 1900 Vanderbilt Rd.
Birmingham Fire crews battling scrap yard fire