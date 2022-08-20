Man, 22, shot and killed in Birmingham Saturday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating a homicide that claimed the life of a 22-year-old man just after midnight August 20.

The victim has been identified as Jamari Smith of Birmingham, according to police.

Officers from the West Precinct responded to multiple calls of shots fired at 4421 Ishkooda-Wenonah Road Southwest around 12:39 p.m.

Authorities found Smith laying in the front yard with from multiple gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

A preliminary investigation indicates Smith was talking with an unknown man outside prior to being shot.

No one is in custody.

Detectives have not established a motive in this homicide.

Anyone who has information about the case, please call the B.P.D. Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers @ 205-254-7777.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers through the Birmingham Police Department’s Mobile App on Android or IOS devices.

