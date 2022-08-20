FIRST ALERT: Rain & storms around at times this weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Off-and-on thundershowers have been lifting north and eastward across central Alabama this afternoon as seen on our First Alert AccuTrack. We expect more scattered showers and storms to move in from the south this evening, so continue to factor in the possibility of rain to your Saturday evening plans. We do not expect any severe weather, but storms will be capable of producing brief periods of heavy rain and cloud-to-ground lightning. Activity should fade away overnight with only a few isolated showers around. Expect a mostly cloudy sky with lows near 70. The unsettled weather pattern in place persists into Sunday with rain coverage around 60-70%. Not everyone will end up hearing thunder, but if you do: when thunder roars, go indoors! Though some peeks of sunshine will be possible, a mostly cloudy sky and the possibility of rain will keep highs down in the mid 80s again.

WEEK AHEAD: The possibility of wet weather each day does not look to go away any time soon. A series of disturbances passing across the Southeast will keep elevated rain chances in the forecast each day this week. Right now, the best rain coverage looks to be on Monday and Tuesday as a front stalls out over central Alabama, serving as a focal point for scattered to numerous showers and storms. Though initially the pattern favored drying out a bit mid-week, we are seeing signs now that the stalled front could stick around later into the week. So, rain coverage will still be around 40-50% Wednesday through Friday. Cloud cover and elevated rain chances will keep highs in the 80s this week with lows in the upper 60s and low 70s. Patchy fog will be possible each morning, especially in spots that received rain the day before. This type of pattern also favors storms outside of the typical heat of the day; don’t be surprised to see at least isolated thundershowers around overnight or during the morning hours. As of right now, we don’t see major changes day-to-day even as we head into the weekend.

We expect more scattered showers and storms to move in from the south this evening, so continue to factor in the possibility of rain to your Saturday evening plans. (WBRC)

Speaking of the weekend, there is a lot of uncertainty regarding how the forecast pans out. Some models have been hinting at a surge of tropical moisture moving into the Southeast. Whether that evolves into a tropical system or not remains to be seen, but plan ahead for the potential for wet and muggy weather again next weekend.

TROPICAL UPDATE: Potential Tropical Cyclone Four remains disorganized as it brings heavy rain and gusty winds inland toward northeast Mexico and south Texas. Another disturbance emerging off the west coast of Africa has a low chance of tropical development over the next several days, but warrants watching if it can make it across the Atlantic. The next name on the list is Danielle.

