FIRST ALERT: Muggy morning, thunderstorms likely through the weekend

WBRC Saturday morning weather 8/20/22
By Fred Hunter
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 6:21 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A subtropical ridge of high pressure in the Gulf of Mexico will become a bit more dominant as we begin the weekend, meaning warmer temperatures topping out just below 90 in most locations. Moisture will continue increasing during the day leading to scattered-to-numerous showers and thunderstorms developing mainly this afternoon as an area of disturbed weather drops south over our region.

Saturday morning weather 8/20/22
Saturday morning weather 8/20/22(WBRC)

The showers and thunderstorms will remain active through at least Monday but rainfall totals will generally be below two inches. A front will stall along the I-20 Corridor Monday night pushing more of the rain south of I-20 Tuesday and Wednesday. The northwest wind flow in the upper levels of the atmosphere will help foster lower rain chances Tuesday and Wednesday north of the front.

Rain chances may increase from the next disturbance moving in from the west by Thursday as our overall active weather pattern continues.

Meanwhile, The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Potential Tropical Cyclone Four, located over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico. Formation chance through 48 hours is at 70 percent. A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for the Gulf coast of Mexico from Boca de Catan north to the mouth of the Rio Grande, and the lower Texas coast from Port Mansfield southward to the Mouth of the Rio Grande.

Saturday morning weather 8/20/22
Saturday morning weather 8/20/22(WBRC)

Also, a tropical wave is forecast to move off the west coast of Africa later today and tonight. Environmental conditions are expected to be marginally conducive for gradual development of this system while it moves west-northwestward to northwestward at 15 to 20 mph across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic during the early to middle part of next week.

