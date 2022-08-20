LawCall
Fallen Deputy Brad Johnson honored before kickoff of Bibb Co. football game

By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 7:09 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BIBB CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Fallen Bibb Co. Deputy Brad Johnson was honored before kickoff at Bibb County High School’s football game Friday night.

Johnson was shot to death earlier this summer while pursuing a suspected car thief.

Deputy Johnson’s fiancé carried the game ball and coin to mid-field before the game to honor him. Johnson’s K-9 Bodie, who was a big part of his life, was also part of the ceremony. Bodie barked as the ball was handed to the referee.

Bibb County High School opened their season against Chilton County Friday night. All season long, they will be wearing “706″ stickers on their helmets. That was Deputy Johnson’s badge number.

