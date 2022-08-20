LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Coping tips for empty nesters

By Chasity Maxie
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 10:05 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Our kids are back to school, which may be welcome relief for you, but can also be a hard transition for others.

We spoke with a dad who just became an empty nester a few days ago, and an expert who’s offering some ways to cope.

Going away for school can be an exciting time for kids leaving the nest for the first time.

But there’s also a learning curve for families with so much changing at one time.

David Locke and his wife Kimiera became empty nesters a little over a week ago.

“Wow, it’s been a whirlwind. You know, your life goes from just being wide open all about the kids and so, it’s kind of like the rug’s been jerked under you,” Locke said.

They just moved their son Riley to Philadelphia after he accepted his first job out of college.

Their daughter, Emma Kate, just started school at Auburn.

“Boom! All of a sudden, the house is empty,” Locke exclaimed.

Locke said the kids kept them busy over the years.

Now, he had his wife are looking for new ways to stay busy getting to know each other all over again.

“We’re only like a week-and-a-half into this, so we’re still figuring it out. It’s been different. My wife and I watch a lot of TV together. We’ve been going on some afternoon walks together. I love my wife. Looking forward to spending time with her,” Locke said.

Dr. Joshua Klapow said it’s normal to have a sense of emptiness or anxiety when your “birdies” leave the nest, but it’s important to acknowledge these feelings.

“It’s normal to go up to their room and look at them and maybe shed a tear or not. It’s also normal to feel like you don’t know what to do with yourself,” Dr. Josh said.

And communication with your spouse is key.

“Talking with your significant other about all of the hopes, the dreams, the vacations, or maybe the enrichment things that you put off for several years while your kids were in the house. It’s also important to talk about how your thoughts and feelings about your relationship may be changing. We need to let our partners know that so they can transition with us,” Dr. Josh said.

Dr. Josh said it can also be comforting to talk with other parents who are going through similar transitions.

And parents who have already gone through this can be good sounding boards.

He also recommends allowing your child to set the boundaries for how often you communicate.

Remember - this is a huge transition for them as well.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walker County Schools now working to address security short comings.
Cordova parents speak out after they say their child was led out of the school by another student
The Birmingham Police Department warned people about a recent scam.
Birmingham Police issue warning about recent scam
Trussville Homeowners waiting for help 9 months after tree truck fell through roof
Trussville homeowners waiting for help 9 months after tree truck fell through roof
When deputies arrived, they found 43-year-old Mindy Kiepe dead at the scene.
Woman killed by her 5 Great Danes, autopsy finds
Luke Knox
Former Ole Miss football player dies at 22

Latest News

Buckland Hills Mall scene - WFSB
27-year-old Loss Prevention Officer shot during Macy’s shoplifting incident at Buckland Hills Mall
Community Food Bank expands summer meal program into fall
Possible changes to Alabama's graduation requirements
Alabama looks to change high school graduation requirements
The Vincent City Attorney has advised the City Council that they cannot fire the Police Chief...
Vincent residents react after city council meeting