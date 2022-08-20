Community Food Bank expands summer meal program into fall

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Community Food Bank kept hundreds of children in our area fed over the summer through its summer meals program, and it’s hoping to keep that same energy this school year.

The food bank served more than 35,000 meals—providing free lunches and snacks to children 18 and younger.

Now, the food bank wants to make sure children are eating even when they’re away from school this fall.

Interim Executive Director for the Community Food Bank, Nicole Williams, said this is extremely important because some children don’t have access to regular meals outside of school.

The afterschool meals program is part of the Food Bank’s Kids Café, which partners with schools to make sure students have something to eat when they go home for the day.

The food bank also has family market programs in 19 schools in five counties throughout central Alabama providing food boxes for families with enough food to last at least a week.

According to the USDA, the cost of food is going up, which is why the food bank is standing in the gap for those struggling to make ends meet.

“We’re all struggling right now with inflation and gas prices and so, that hurts your pocketbook when you’re at the grocery store. It’s also difficult when the dollars are short to buy health and nutritious food and so, this is so important for families. We work with so many families who the parents are employed, they have a couple kids and just at the end of the month, it’s kind of hard to make those ends meet and those are the people that we’re here for,” Williams said.

We all can use a little help sometimes and the food bank makes it easy to do that by clicking the “Find Food” button on their website.

The afterschool meals program starts in October.

And if you’re an agency looking to help with distributing food for the program, there is an application open right now, but the deadline to apply is August 26.

To find the application, and for more information about the food bank, visit: https://feedingal.org.

