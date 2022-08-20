Birmingham Fire crew battling scrap yard fire

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue crews are on the scene of a scrap yard fire at 1900 Vanderbilt Rd. Heavy fire and smoke are visible at the scene.

No injuries have been reported and no one is trapped at this time according to BFRS.

We will provide updates as they are made available.

