Alabama looks to change high school graduation requirements

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Education is looking to update its high school graduation requirements.

The new requirements would ensure students are ready for their next step, whether that is higher education or going straight into the work force.

“We’re very excited about all students being successful in life. And in that could be going to a four-year college, going to a two-year college, going to a technical program, but it could be going straight to work,” said State Superintendent Eric Mackey.

Students would need to either show a qualifying score from one of various standardized tests, take an AP or college credit course, have a technical credential or acceptance into the military.

