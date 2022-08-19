Woman’s car stolen while dog was inside

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An Australian Shepherd named Moma is very happy to be back with her owner.

She had a pretty scary car ride from Avondale all the way to Tuscaloosa after someone stole her owner’s car while she was still inside of it.

Moma’s owner, Ellen Berryhill said she was filling up her car at an Avondale gas station on August 16.

She quickly went inside the store to grab some napkins.

As soon as she walked back out, she saw her car driving away, with Moma still in the car.

Berryhill called police and started tracking her car using Starlink.

They tracked the car down in Tuscaloosa, and thankfully, the dog was still inside.

”I just want to remind people, regardless of where you are, and whether you have any passengers in the car, just remember to stay safe, lock up, take your keys,” said Berryhill. “It’s just not worth it to think you can be efficient and do it quick.”

Berryhill said police were able to catch the man who stole her car.

She thanked Birmingham and Tuscaloosa Police for their help getting her dog and her car back safely.

Berryhill said Moma hasn’t left her side since.

