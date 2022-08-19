Will the referee shortage impact Friday night lights in Alabama?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Football season is finally upon us. Our crew will be all across central Alabama, capturing every snap and score for “Sideline” but will enough referees be on the sidelines this year?

The Alabama High School Athletic Association is down 400 officials from the 2,036 they registered in 2015.

AHSAA’s Director of Officials Ken Washington stresses the organization has enough referees for the upcoming season, but they definitely need more.

He says COVID-19 is the reason for the latest decline. Back in 2019 there were 1,790 registered officials. Now there is only 1,636.

Even with the decline, Washington stresses they have enough for the upcoming season.

“Its not a serious problem right now, but it is a problem and we want to make sure we cut it off before it becomes something where we have to cancel contests or move games, because we are already doing that in some places. Moving them to Thursday or even Saturdays on the weekend,” said Washington.

The AHSAA is still encouraging people to register. You can earn up to $110 a game, and even more when you have to travel. To apply or learn more, you can click here.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.