LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Will the referee shortage impact Friday night lights in Alabama?

By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 8:20 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Football season is finally upon us. Our crew will be all across central Alabama, capturing every snap and score for “Sideline” but will enough referees be on the sidelines this year?

The Alabama High School Athletic Association is down 400 officials from the 2,036 they registered in 2015.

AHSAA’s Director of Officials Ken Washington stresses the organization has enough referees for the upcoming season, but they definitely need more.

He says COVID-19 is the reason for the latest decline. Back in 2019 there were 1,790 registered officials. Now there is only 1,636.

Even with the decline, Washington stresses they have enough for the upcoming season.

“Its not a serious problem right now, but it is a problem and we want to make sure we cut it off before it becomes something where we have to cancel contests or move games, because we are already doing that in some places. Moving them to Thursday or even Saturdays on the weekend,” said Washington.

The AHSAA is still encouraging people to register. You can earn up to $110 a game, and even more when you have to travel. To apply or learn more, you can click here.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Birmingham Police Department warned people about a recent scam.
Birmingham Police issue warning about recent scam
Walker County Schools now working to address security short comings.
Cordova parents speak out after they say their child was led out of the school by another student
World Games facing $14 million deficit
Birmingham vendors owed millions after World Games leaders say event left $14M deficit
Jerel Raphael Brown is charged in at least two shootings on Interstate 85 in Alabama and...
Man arrested after 3 shootings, including 2 on I-85 in Alabama, Georgia
Adam Simjee was shot and killed Sunday in Cheaha State Park.
Judge issues gag order in case of man’s shooting death near Cheaha State Park

Latest News

Camaros, Challengers and Chargers are three of the most stolen cars in the Magic City....
Stolen cars playing large role in exhibition driving epidemic
Church safety training is held in two parts, establishing a security team and active shooter...
Cullman County Sheriff’s Office helps protect places of worship
In Alabaster, if you call 911, instead of the Alabaster Dispatch Services answering your call,...
Alabaster 911 dispatch switching to Shelby County
Not having fun any more is one of the main reasons kids quit playing sports. Many times, its...
Pressure from parents can cause mental health issues on student athletes