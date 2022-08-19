LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

VIDEO: Flash mob ransacks, vandalizes 7-Eleven after street takeover, police say

Police in Southern California shared a video of looters they say ransacked a convenience store after a street takeover. (Source: Los Angeles Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 10:08 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (Gray News) - Police in Los Angeles say a flash mob ransacked and looted a 7-Eleven convenience store earlier this week following a street takeover.

The Los Angeles Police Department shared surveillance video from the store located in South Los Angeles.

Police said the video shows several group members grabbing various items on Aug. 15 at about 12:40 a.m., including drinks, cigarettes, lottery tickets and other merchandise.

LAPD said members of the group were also throwing merchandise at store employees.

Afterward, the store was left in disarray, with authorities saying the group left before law enforcement arrived.

Police said before the incident within the store, the group held a street takeover at a nearby intersection that blocked traffic with vehicles performing “donuts” in the street.

The LAPD urged anyone with further information about this incident to contact South Traffic Division Detectives at 323-421-2500.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Birmingham Police Department warned people about a recent scam.
Birmingham Police issue warning about recent scam
Walker County Schools now working to address security short comings.
Cordova parents speak out after they say their child was led out of the school by another student
World Games facing $14 million deficit
Birmingham vendors owed millions after World Games leaders say event left $14M deficit
Jerel Raphael Brown is charged in at least two shootings on Interstate 85 in Alabama and...
Man arrested after 3 shootings, including 2 on I-85 in Alabama, Georgia
Adam Simjee was shot and killed Sunday in Cheaha State Park.
Judge issues gag order in case of man’s shooting death near Cheaha State Park

Latest News

Even though gas prices are going down, more Americans are considering going electric. We’re On...
On Your Side: Considering going electric? You aren’t alone. Here’s what you need to know before buying
The Vincent City Council has unanimously voted to temporarily abolish the city’s police...
Vincent City Council votes to temporarily abolish police department
Woman's car stolen with dog inside
Woman’s car stolen while dog was inside
Some local employers changing to 4-day workweek
Some local employers changing to 4-day workweek