LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Taco Bell testing new vegan meat alternative

Taco Bell says it is testing a new proprietary plant-based protein.
Taco Bell says it is testing a new proprietary plant-based protein.(Taco Bell via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Taco Bell is testing a new plant-based meat alternative at some of its locations.

The fast-food chain announced it has debuted a new crispy melt taco at some restaurants in Alabama.

Unlike its other new items, this product is being tested with Taco Bell’s new proprietary plant-based protein.

According to the company, the product is a soy and pea protein blend inspired by classic Taco Bell flavors.

It says the American Vegetarian Association has certified the protein vegan, and it can be added to other menu options.

Testing the new product comes as Taco Bell partners with Beyond Meat for more vegetarian options.

Taco Bell said it plans to have those products available before the end of the year.

Copyright 2022 CNN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Birmingham Police Department warned people about a recent scam.
Birmingham Police issue warning about recent scam
Walker County Schools now working to address security short comings.
Cordova parents speak out after they say their child was led out of the school by another student
World Games facing $14 million deficit
Birmingham vendors owed millions after World Games leaders say event left $14M deficit
Jerel Raphael Brown is charged in at least two shootings on Interstate 85 in Alabama and...
Man arrested after 3 shootings, including 2 on I-85 in Alabama, Georgia
Adam Simjee was shot and killed Sunday in Cheaha State Park.
Judge issues gag order in case of man’s shooting death near Cheaha State Park

Latest News

Woman's car stolen with dog inside
Woman’s car stolen while dog was inside
Police in Southern California shared a video of looters they say ransacked a convenience store...
Police: Group ransacks store after street takeover
The Vincent City Council has unanimously voted to temporarily abolish the city’s police...
Vincent City Council votes to temporarily abolish police department
Leeds Police recover firearms in search warrant
Leeds Police recover multiple firearms in search warrant