Stolen cars playing large role in exhibition driving epidemic

Muscle cars stolen for exhibition driving
By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 8:03 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Camaros, Challengers and Chargers are three of the most stolen cars in the Magic City. Investigators now saying the stolen vehicles are now playing a large role in exhibition driving.

“These Challengers, Chargers and Camaros. The most stolen car in Birmingham right now is the Challenger. Which is most of the stuff with the loud noise and donuts,” said Deputy Chief Ron Sellers. “Second is the Charger and the third one is the Chevy Camaro.”

Diego Hernandez drove his white Camaro downtown on August 12 before going inside Luxe Ultra Lounge.

STOLEN VEHICLE ‼️‼️ So long story short my car was stolen in Birmingham downtown on Saturday at 2am. I was at Luxe Ultra...

Posted by Diego Hernandez on Tuesday, August 16, 2022

“Was in the club from 12:30 to 2:50. Walked out of the club at 2:50 and my car was just gone,” said Hernandez.

Hernandez spent the next few days searching for clues before finding startling security camera footage from a nearby business.

“I was shocked. I couldn’t believe it,” said Hernandez.

The video shows one vehicle pushing his Camaro down the road. Hernandez has not seen any signs of it since. Deputy Chief Ron Sellers now stressing that this is one of the biggest challenges in cracking down on exhibition driving.

“A lot of these cars that we are seeing out here that are doing the illegal driving, the exhibition driving are stolen cars with switched tags on them,” said Sellers.

However, officers cannot chase the criminals down because of liability concerns.

“Our pursuit policy is we can chase on felonies, and we can chase for misdemeanor crimes, and DUIs are included in that, but for traffic infractions, which is what that is right now, we can’t pursue those cars for that,” said Sellers.

I have spoken with both city officials, policemen, and state legislators and all stress legislation changes will be critical in ending the epidemic of exhibition driving.

