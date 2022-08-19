LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Security guard shot during shoplifting incident at Buckland Hills Mall

A security guard was shot during a shoplifting incident at the Buckland Hills Mall in Manchester on Friday. This is video from Drone 3 above the scene.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - A security guard suffered a gunshot wound at the Buckland Hills Mall in Manchester.

It happened on Friday and involved a shoplifting incident, police confirmed to Channel 3.

Four people in all were involved.

The officer was taken to Hartford Hospital in unknown condition.

There was no threat to the public, police said.

However, they said the scene remained active as of 12:45 p.m. on Friday.

State police said they were assisting.

They said they were dispatched to the surrounding area of the highway and were provided with details of the incident.

Refresh this page and watch Channel 3 for updates.

A security guard suffered a gunshot wound at the Buckland Hills Mall in Manchester.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walker County Schools now working to address security short comings.
Cordova parents speak out after they say their child was led out of the school by another student
The Birmingham Police Department warned people about a recent scam.
Birmingham Police issue warning about recent scam
Trussville Homeowners waiting for help 9 months after tree truck fell through roof
Trussville homeowners waiting for help 9 months after tree truck fell through roof
When deputies arrived, they found 43-year-old Mindy Kiepe dead at the scene.
Woman killed by her 5 Great Danes, autopsy finds
Luke Knox
Former Ole Miss football player dies at 22

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
Preserving future of football
In a social media post, police say Hope Mountain Church was hit multiple times over the past...
Police: Calera church vandalized, burglarized multiple times by suspect with long criminal record
David Gibbs Westbrook, Jr.
Reward increased to $20,000 in shooting death of UAB researcher
Little Lambs consignment sale
Consignment sale for children returns to Tuscaloosa