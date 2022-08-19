LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Reward increased to $20,000 in shooting death of UAB researcher

David Gibbs Westbrook, Jr.
David Gibbs Westbrook, Jr.(Crime Stoppers)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 7:44 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The reward for information in the shooting death of a man in May 2022 is now up to $20,000 according to Crime Stoppers.

David Gibbs Westbrook, Jr. was shot to death in the 100 block of 54th Street North around 10:51 p.m. on May 23.

Westbrook was sitting his car after walking his dog when he was approached by a suspect. The suspect shot Westbrook as he attempted to drive away.

Crime Stoppers is encouraging anyone with information to come forward. Your tip will remain anonymous and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could by eligible for a cash reward of up to $20,000.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walker County Schools now working to address security short comings.
Cordova parents speak out after they say their child was led out of the school by another student
The Birmingham Police Department warned people about a recent scam.
Birmingham Police issue warning about recent scam
Trussville Homeowners waiting for help 9 months after tree truck fell through roof
Trussville homeowners waiting for help 9 months after tree truck fell through roof
When deputies arrived, they found 43-year-old Mindy Kiepe dead at the scene.
Woman killed by her 5 Great Danes, autopsy finds
Luke Knox
Former Ole Miss football player dies at 22

Latest News

Little Lambs consignment sale
Little Lambs consignment sale
73-year-old Joann Johnson Cain
Prattville Police searching for missing 73-year-old woman
Police searching for missing Demopolis man
Demopolis Police searching for missing man
Woman's car stolen with dog inside
Woman’s car stolen while dog was inside