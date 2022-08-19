Reward increased to $20,000 in shooting death of UAB researcher

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The reward for information in the shooting death of a man in May 2022 is now up to $20,000 according to Crime Stoppers.

David Gibbs Westbrook, Jr. was shot to death in the 100 block of 54th Street North around 10:51 p.m. on May 23.

Westbrook was sitting his car after walking his dog when he was approached by a suspect. The suspect shot Westbrook as he attempted to drive away.

Crime Stoppers is encouraging anyone with information to come forward. Your tip will remain anonymous and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could by eligible for a cash reward of up to $20,000.

