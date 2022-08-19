LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Pressure from parents can cause mental health issues on student athletes

Avoiding putting too much pressure on kids in sports
By Gillian Brooks
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 7:22 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Team sports are a way to get kids active and help with development. Adding pressure for college scholarships or playing professionally can impact a child’s mental health.

Not having fun any more is one of the main reasons kids quit playing sports. Many times, its because of the relationship the parents have with the child and their sport.

Dr. Josh Klapow is a clinical psychologist. He said when the pressure is put on students, their performance suffers on the field, in the classroom and creates a strain in the relationship.

“Once this sport becomes your sport, with your child, now you’re living through your child and now you’ve crossed a psychological line that will not help your child become better in sports, put additional pressure on them, and cause a riff between you and your child in your parent-child relationship,” said Dr. Klapow.

This season, Dr. Klapow said to be supportive regardless of the athletes performance and to remember it is the child’s team not the parents.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Birmingham Police Department warned people about a recent scam.
Birmingham Police issue warning about recent scam
Walker County Schools now working to address security short comings.
Cordova parents speak out after they say their child was led out of the school by another student
World Games facing $14 million deficit
Birmingham vendors owed millions after World Games leaders say event left $14M deficit
Jerel Raphael Brown is charged in at least two shootings on Interstate 85 in Alabama and...
Man arrested after 3 shootings, including 2 on I-85 in Alabama, Georgia
Adam Simjee was shot and killed Sunday in Cheaha State Park.
Judge issues gag order in case of man’s shooting death near Cheaha State Park

Latest News

Camaros, Challengers and Chargers are three of the most stolen cars in the Magic City....
Stolen cars playing large role in exhibition driving epidemic
Church safety training is held in two parts, establishing a security team and active shooter...
Cullman County Sheriff’s Office helps protect places of worship
In Alabaster, if you call 911, instead of the Alabaster Dispatch Services answering your call,...
Alabaster 911 dispatch switching to Shelby County
One killed in house fire in Docena
Person found dead in house fire in Docena