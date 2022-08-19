Pressure from parents can cause mental health issues on student athletes

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Team sports are a way to get kids active and help with development. Adding pressure for college scholarships or playing professionally can impact a child’s mental health.

Not having fun any more is one of the main reasons kids quit playing sports. Many times, its because of the relationship the parents have with the child and their sport.

Dr. Josh Klapow is a clinical psychologist. He said when the pressure is put on students, their performance suffers on the field, in the classroom and creates a strain in the relationship.

“Once this sport becomes your sport, with your child, now you’re living through your child and now you’ve crossed a psychological line that will not help your child become better in sports, put additional pressure on them, and cause a riff between you and your child in your parent-child relationship,” said Dr. Klapow.

This season, Dr. Klapow said to be supportive regardless of the athletes performance and to remember it is the child’s team not the parents.

