Prattville Police searching for missing 73-year-old woman

73-year-old Joann Johnson Cain
73-year-old Joann Johnson Cain
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 5:20 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Prattville Police Department is asking for help to find a missing woman.

73-year-old Joann Johnson Cain was last seen on August 18 around 3:30 p.m. around Wetumpka Street in Prattville. She was wearing a multicolored top and blue jeans with a white horseshoe monogram on the back.

Ms. Cain may have a condition that could impair her judgement.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Prattville Police Department at at (334) 595-0208.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

